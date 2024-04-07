First Merchants Corp Buys 2,031 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

