First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 102,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,989. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

