First Merchants Corp Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 7,023,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

