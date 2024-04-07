First Merchants Corp Has $4.33 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Shares of AME stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $182.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

