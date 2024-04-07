First Merchants Corp Purchases 16,787 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 2,226,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.