First Merchants Corp Purchases 2,420 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 503,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,665 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,091 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

