First Merchants Corp Sells 12,866 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 574,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

