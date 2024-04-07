First Merchants Corp Sells 251 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average is $281.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

