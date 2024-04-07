First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 294,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

