First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.52

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $17.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 96,948 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
