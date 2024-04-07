First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,773,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. 432,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,480. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

