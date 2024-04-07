First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. 379,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,387. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

