Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $52.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

