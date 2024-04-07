Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. HSBC cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

