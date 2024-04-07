Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 745,405 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

