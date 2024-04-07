Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 10,915,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

