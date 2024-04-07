Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Lessened by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,807,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,976,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in FOX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,901,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,227,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $28.45. 2,077,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,145. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

