FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.48% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $22,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of FFEB opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

