FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

