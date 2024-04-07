Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) vs. NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Head to Head Survey

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and NewtekOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 1.65 $284.28 million $1.64 9.34 NewtekOne $271.46 million 1.10 $42.97 million $1.62 7.46

Profitability

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. NewtekOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fulton Financial and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.94% 12.01% 1.08% NewtekOne 15.19% 20.71% 3.09%

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Fulton Financial pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fulton Financial and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given NewtekOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats NewtekOne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.