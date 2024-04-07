Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 153,065 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,359,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 221,622 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,371,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 185,485 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

