Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.90.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
