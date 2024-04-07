Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $131.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 62.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Garmin by 118.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.