GateToken Price Hits $7.81 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.81 or 0.00011253 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $751.82 million and $26.86 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,272,940 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,074,313.91865727 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.00105344 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $32,600,241.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

