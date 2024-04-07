GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
