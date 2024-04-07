GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

