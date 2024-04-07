Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,126 shares during the period. Genelux accounts for about 1.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genelux were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GNLX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

