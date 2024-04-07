General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.79.

Shares of GE opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

