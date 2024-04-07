General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

NYSE:GE opened at $156.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

