General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 6.0 %

GE traded up $8.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.30. 14,730,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.