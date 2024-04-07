Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

GKOS stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,291 shares of company stock valued at $22,212,103. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

