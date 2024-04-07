Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BKLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 8,530,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

