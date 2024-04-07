Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 119,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,192. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.