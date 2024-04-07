Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,016. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

