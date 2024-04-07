Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $133.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after buying an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

