GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.63.

NYSE GMS opened at $100.38 on Thursday. GMS has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,679 shares of company stock worth $4,187,862 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

