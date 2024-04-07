Gordon Haskett Reiterates Hold Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Gordon Haskett reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a neutral rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of LOW opened at $239.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

