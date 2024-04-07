Gouws Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 128,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 187,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE opened at $64.18 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

