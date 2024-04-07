Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $335.73 million, a P/E ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 0.60. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $34.72.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
