Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $335.73 million, a P/E ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 0.60. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 88.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Graham by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

