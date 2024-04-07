Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 10,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

