Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

