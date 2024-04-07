Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $269,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

