Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

NASDAQ:META opened at $527.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $530.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

