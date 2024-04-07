Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 10,815 Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

