Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379,844 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RF opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

