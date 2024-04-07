Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.65 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

