Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
