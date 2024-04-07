Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.