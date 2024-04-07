Grimes & Company Inc. Has $23.92 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.