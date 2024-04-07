Grimes & Company Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWP opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.