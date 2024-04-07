Grimes & Company Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Shell by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

SHEL opened at $71.29 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $71.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

