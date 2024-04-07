Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

