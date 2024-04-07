Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 84,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,314,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

BDX stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

